This is the music festival ticket news that Phish fans have been "Bouncing Around the Room" to hear.

Months after fans of Phish revealed would be turning Delaware's the Woodlands -- better known as the home of Firefly -- into a "Farmhouse," the "Chalkdust Torture" is over for all those "Fluffheads" waiting to grab tickets to the four-day music festival called Mondegreen.

Tickets to Mondegreen go on sale this week, Phish -- the iconic improvisational band known for long jams -- said in a coordinated attack Tuesday announcing details for the August 2024 festival in Dover, Delaware. "Everything's Right" on its website and social media channels.

We’re excited to announce Mondegreen, a 4-day Phish festival, set for this August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. For complete details visit https://t.co/RTJGUCtLyl



Travel packages go on sale Thurs at 11AM ET. Weekend passes go on sale Fri at 11AM ET. More details 🔽 pic.twitter.com/mYOE8n4V8u — Phish (@phish) January 16, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more," Phish wrote.

Here's the shakedown that every guy looking to be a "Lawn Boy" for a weekend in August needs to know:

What are the dates for Phish's Mondegreen festival in Delaware?

The festival takes places from Thursday Aug. 15 to Sunday Aug. 18 in the summer of 2024.

Where is The Woodlands?

Ok, "Harry Hood," you might recall the Firefly festival that took over Delaware for a decade before taking a break in 2023. The massive grounds are located next to Dover Motor Speedway. The site is easily accessible from U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 1.

Phish explained why they chose the site: "Centrally located with easy access from all points in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, the festival site will feature an abundance of on-site camping, with many nearby hotel options also available."

When do Phish Mondegreen tickets go on sale?

Fans of Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon and Page McConnell have been "Wading in the Velvet Sea" since September for this "Bliss."

Travel packages go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. ET. Weekend festival tickets and camping passes go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. ET.

What do you need to know about camping and jamming in The Woodlands?

Camping will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 and must be cleared by noon on Monday, Aug. 19. Phish will be selling early car arrival camping passes that get you in a day early.

"General Admission camping includes access to shared bathroom and shower facilities, as well as Camping Pods equipped with knowledgeable staff, free water refill, charging, trash/recycling drop off, shared charcoal grills, nightly bonfires, and genetically-engineered Mosquitoez," according to the festival site.

Want to be closer to the action "My Friend, My Friend?" The Glen Close and Full Monde packages are being offered with close proximity to the concert venue so you won't have to "Run Like an Antelope" to not miss the first note.

Campers in these areas get "access to air-conditioned bathrooms with flushable toilets and showers, express entry to the concert venue, a dedicated hospitality host, and exclusive... food, beverage, and hospitality experiences," according to organizers.

How much money will you need to 'Tweezer' out of your wallet to 'Jibboo'?

According to the Mondegreen website, general admission to all four dates and camping starts at $450. The Glen Close and Full Monde areas cost $650, including fees.

You will still need to purchase a pass for your car or RV and that's where things get a bit more confusing.

GA car camping passes for Thursday admission are $130, including fees. Wednesday arrival car camping costs $150 per vehicle. Up to six people can be in each car.

You can ensure you can camp with your friends by buying GA car camping for $800. That is good for four cars and up to 20 campers.

GA RV camping (you must bring your own ride) is $500 without a power hookup and $800 powered. Up to six people per site. Click here for details.

You can also drop more than $1,000 for your tent -- including cots, pillows and other amenities -- to be set up and waiting for you whenever you arrive.

Glen Close packages where you bring your own car or RV range from $1,500 for two people up to $6,200 for up to eight people.

The Full Monde campsite featuring "private pre-set glamping tent and RV camping in close proximity to the concert venue," according to organizers, starts at $3,050 for two people up to $6,050 for four people. You can have an RV pre set up for you in the Full Monde area for $6,650 for two people, $8,250 for four people and $9,850 for six people.

Not packing in the car or RV with some phfriends? Travel packages start at $940 per person and includes a four-night stay at a hotel and a shuttle to and from the festival grounds each day. Click here for details.

Payment plans are available for anyone not wanting to fork over all the dough all at once.

Any other bands or musicians set to play?

Phish hasn't announced any other acts, at this point.