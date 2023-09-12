This news is going leave people who love jam bands "Bouncing Around the Room."

Fans of Phish will 'Run Like an Antelope' to Delaware next summer as the iconic jam band turns the Woodlands -- better known as the home of Firefly -- into its own "Farmhouse."

Phish -- known for long impromptu jams -- had a coordinated attack Tuesday while announcing that in August 2024 they will get "Back on the Train" with a festival in Dover, Delaware, on its website and social media channels.

What are the dates for Phish's Delaware festival?

"Save the Date for the next Phish festival! August 15-18, 2024 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware," Phish wrote.

Where is The Woodlands?

Ok, "Fluffhead," you might recall the Firefly festival that took over Delaware for a decade before taking a break in 2023. The massive grounds are located next to Dover Motor Speedway. The site is easily accessible from U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 1.

When will tickets go on sale? Can you camp out?

Fans of Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon and Page McConnell look for details on the scene and tickets will have to "Waste" some time waiting for details.

"More info about tickets, camping, Glen Close and travel packages coming later this fall," Phish wrote. "Make sure you’re signed up for the Phish Update to hear about it first (via email + our shiny new SMS list)."