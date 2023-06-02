‘Great Scott!' Fan Expo Brings Michael J. Fox, Cosplay to Philly

If you love entertainment of all kinds this event is for you. And, you will even get a chance to go "Back to the Future."

Once known as Wizard World Philadelphia, the self-described "ultimate go-to event for sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming," Fan Expo Philadelphia will be making its return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

While the action happens inside the convention center, Philadelphians should expect to see plenty of costumed attendees on the streets and sidewalks.

From an appearance by Hollywood legend Michael J. Fox to plenty of cosplay, here are some highlights that await (costumed) fans:

'Back to the Future' Reunion

OK McFly, the future is now as actors Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Philadelphia-area native Tom Wilson are slated to reunite Sunday to chat about their days of time travel while making the "Back to the Future" movies. The stars will also allow questions, autographs and photo-ops. Click here for a full breakdown of all the "Back to the Future" encounters available.

Meet Your Favorite Stars

Other celebrities will be featured at the expo and meeting fans, including "Stranger Things"' Joseph Quinn, "Barry" and "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler, "Rudy" and "Lord of the Rings" star Sean Astin, "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian" star Giancarlo Esposito and "Blue's Clues" star Steve Burns. There are plenty of other celebs who will be taking part in the fun.

Cosplay Competition

Some guests of the convention usually dress in costume, no it's not Halloween in June, they're in cosplay. This year the event will host a competitive Cosplay Crasftman Cup for adults and another just for the kiddos. There will also be a red carpet for costumed folks and a how-to session to help people dress up better.

The expo will also feature cosplay meetups, a cosplay photo park and cosplay how-to panels.

Artist Alley

Looking for some art? Amateur and professional artists will be sharing their artwork including sculptures, jewelry, pins and buttons.

Gaming

Not only are television and film actors going to be around so are gaming actors.

The expo will feature lots of gaming attractions including a tabletop gaming area, a gaming lounge, panels and a gaming cosplay meet-up.

How to get Tickets

Single-day tickets start at $49, a 3-day pass will cost $99 and the ultimate fan package is $129.

Tickets can be purchased here.