Sip, sip, hooray! Philly Beer Fest returns to historic 23rd Street Armory

Following its successful debut last year, Philly Beer Fest is returning to Philadelphia's historic 23rd Street Armory this weekend.

On Saturday, March 1, participants can choose between two sessions featuring top-notch pours from Pennsylvania’s finest breweries, all while enjoying music, food trucks and supporting the community.

While the festival is meant to be fun, it is also an opportunity to give back. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trauma Survivors Foundation, a nonprofit organization "dedicated to supporting individuals affected by trauma through comprehensive mental health services and specialized training for first responders and healthcare professionals."

Ellen Song Ellen Song

Here's what you need to know about Philly Beer Fest before you go:

How can I buy tickets to Philly Beer Fest?

Visit phillybeerfest.com to purchase your tickets. When you buy your tickets, they are for a specific time frame.

According to event organizers, you can choose between early and general admission tickets. Early admission tickets get you an extra hour earlier than general admission tickets, and you can continue to enjoy the event during the general admission session.

And yes, beer tasting from beer vendors is included in your ticket purchase. Food is not included but is available for purchase.

Can I bring the kids to Philly Beer Fest?

You can't not bring children; Philly Beer Fest is a 21 and older event.

Are pets allowed inside Philly Beer Fest?

No animals are allowed inside the building except qualified service animals.

What if I don't drink beer?

There will be non-beer options for you to drink.

Check out phillybeerfest.com/about for more frequently asked questions.