Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo set to revamp gardens, debut towering statues made of plants

By Cherise Lynch

The Philadelphia Zoo may be known for its animals, but now there will be more reasons to head to the popular wildlife conservation and education center.

The zoo first aims to pay homage to its famous gardens and horticulture displays—which date back to the gates opening in 1874—by partnering with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) to refresh and revitalize its 42 acres of land.

The collaboration will start by recreating four garden areas in highly visible locations. The garden beds, planned by PHS designer and procurement manager Sam Keitch, will be filled with plants of different textures, colors and scents that will be unique to each garden. 

When the project is complete, the Zoo gardens will include 8,150 square feet of planting featuring 78 plant species. 

And that's not all in bloom at the Philadelphia Zoo.

In April, the Zoo is also set to debut "ZOOtopiaries: Nature's Sculptures," designed and fabricated by Satoline Mosaiculture.

The new towering, three-dimensional mosaic topiaries will be spread out throughout the campus, displaying the interconnection of art, plants, and animals.

