Philadelphia is turning up the volume during Pride Weekend, starting with its iconic Pride flag, which is back and bigger than ever.

The massive flag -- now stretching to 600 feet -- will debut on Friday, May 30 during ride Around the City, a powerful display of LGBTQ+ visibility and unity.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

You can catch the flag traveling to iconic locations across the city starting at the Art Museum and ending in the Gayborhood.

The flag will then lead the 2025 Philadelphia Pride March on Sunday, June 1, 2025. This popular march will form at 6th and Walnut at 10:30 a.m. and end in the Gayborhood as well.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All LGBTQ communities and allies are welcome to join the march, with no registration required.

When the march reaches the Gayborhood, organizers said the festival will begin, running from noon to 7 p.m., on Walnut to Pine streets, and Quince to Juniper streets, with other select roads closed around the festival footprint.

This year's festival will feature more than 200 small businesses and organizations, performers, entertainers, artists, vendors, local bars, food trucks, community organizations, stages and much more.

Philadelphia Pride March and Festival is open to all to attend with no admission, and all food and drink are pay-as-you-go.

Also don't forget to check out Pride Promenade, a night of music, performances, and community connections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, on Saturday, May 31.

For more information about all of the events visit phillypride365.org/pride-weekend.