Philly Flower Show Returning ‘In Full Bloom' Outdoors at FDR Park in 2022

What to Know With COVID-19 still spreading, the annual Philadelphia Flower Show is heading outside in South Philadelphia's FDR Park again in 2022.

“The decision to host the 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors was based on the continuing evolution and uncertainty of COVID-19,” Sam Lemheney, chief of shows and events at Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“‘In Full Bloom’ is PHS’s celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times," Lemheney said.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual Philadelphia Flower Show will return to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park for a second time in 2022, perpetuating the outdoor pivot for the event that grew out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Next year’s show, which will be the 194th iteration of the popular event and boast an “In Full Bloom” theme, will once again be held at the 15-acre al fresco expanse near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex because of a need to “accommodate the continuing challenges and uncertainty of” the public health crisis, according to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. FDR Park helps with social distancing and the pandemic-related health benefits of being outdoors, it added.

The 2022 event is scheduled for June 11-19.

In pre-pandemic times, the Flower Show was typically held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It would draw about 250,000 attendees, generating roughly a $62 million economic impact.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Horticultural Society declined to disclose to PBJ.com attendance numbers for the most recent Flower Show, which ran June 5-13 at FDR Park. The organization noted in an email to the Business Journal that it was “very pleased” with the 2021 show and its turnout.

PBJ.com found out details about the reasoning behind the 2022 "In Full Boom" theme.

