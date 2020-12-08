Philadelphia Flower Show

Philly Flower Show to ‘Park' Itself Outdoors for First Time

The Philadelphia Flower Show is going to be held in South Philadelphia's FDR park due to coronavirus

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show is moving outside for the first time in its nearly 200-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Monday the event will take place in South Philadelphia's FDR Park.
  • The show is scheduled for June 5-13, but organizers are worried there is no timetable for the availability of a vaccine to curb the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Flower Show, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event,” will move outside next year for the first time in its nearly 200-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 event will take place in FDR Park in South Philadelphia instead of Center City's Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Monday.

The show attracted 250,000 visitors in 2019.

The Scene

Cottagecore Dec 5

Cottagecore Holidays: Decorations With a Homespun Vibe

pizza Dec 5

Make a Pizza Margherita Like an Italian. Here's How.

The show is scheduled for June 5 to 13, but organizers are worried there is no timetable for the availability of a vaccine to curb the virus, which has seen recent spikes in the city.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and a host of planning experts including the Department of Public Health in Philadelphia to develop the Flower Show into a safe, beautiful, and extraordinary outdoor experience for everyone,” the society said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Flower ShowPhiladelphiaSouth Philadelphiafdr parkflower show
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us