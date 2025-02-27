Philadelphia

Does Philly have the best street art in the nation? A public vote says yes!

For the second time, Philadelphia has been recognized for its thousands of murals, hundreds of sculptures and public art scene

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia has been on a winning streak since the Super Bowl -- first the Birds, and now the street art.

The City of Brotherly Love has reclaimed its title as the nation's Best City for Street Art in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest.

Public voting helped Philadelphia beat other nominated cities, including Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Chicago.

The city was nominated for the accolade by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, after a careful review process. Philadelphia had previously garnered this recognition back in 2023.

For more than four decades, the city has been known as the "Mural Capital of the World," mainly thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia, which is behind more than 4,000 of the city's murals.

USA TODAY even notes Mural Arts' ongoing "Love Letter Project," a series of 50 rooftop murals from 45th to 63rd Streets along the Market Street corridor.

