Paw-some news: ‘PAW Patrol Live!' rolls into Philly this spring with brand new show

The Pack is back with five shows at Philadelphia's Academy of Music on April 12 and April 13

By Cherise Lynch

The Pack is back!

"PAW Patrol Live!" is returning to Philadelphia this spring with an all-new stage show.

The show “A Mighty Adventure” picks up where the box office hit "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" left off. It follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their "Mighty Pup Powers."

There will be five performances at the Academy of Music on Saturday, April 12 -- 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. -- and -- 10 a.m.. and 2 p.m. -- on Sunday, April 13.

Several of the shows will feature sensory-friendly performances and be ASL interpreted.

Tickets for all five performances are on sale now and can be purchased at ensembleartsphilly.org.

Fans of the show can also purchase "V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet and Greet Experience" tickets and have the chance to get an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

