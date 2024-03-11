Two of the women who won big at the 96th Academy Awards have ties to the Philadelphia region.

'Temple Proud': Da'Vine Joy Randolph takes home Oscar for best supporting actress

Mount Airy native and Temple University alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home one of Sunday's night's biggest prizes: best supporting actress for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers."

Randolph -- who was the favorite to take home the prize -- gave an emotional acceptance speech talking about her journey to becoming an Oscars winner:

“For so long I've always wanted to be different,” Randolph said. "And now I realize I just need to be myself."

Temple celebrated Randolph's win on social media:

Episcopal Academy grad Jennifer Lame wins Oscar for editing 'Oppenheimer'

The 2024 Academy Awards were ruled by the epic "Oppenheimer."

Included in Christopher Nolan's film's seven wins was best film editing, which went to Jennifer Lame who graduated in 2000 from Episcopal Academy in the Philadelphia suburbs.

In a bit more of Philly-area fun, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito -- alongside "Twins" co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger -- announced Lame's win.

Lame joked that she was "terrified" when Nolan hired her the first time. "It felt like you took a huge risk on me."

Lame is a 2000 grad of Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. She was part of varsity crew and served as a manager for the football team, according to Episcopal Academy.