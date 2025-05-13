Opera Philadelphia brings back ‘pick your price' with tickets as low as $11

High notes, low prices.

Opera Philadelphia’s 2025-2026 Season will once again feature tickets for as low as $11, or a higher price of your choosing, in the company’s second year of its successful Pick Your Price initiative.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to organizers, single tickets under the Pick Your Price program will go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

During the first year of the program, tickets for the entire season sold out quickly, so make sure you set those alarms to snag your tickets.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“For 50 years, Opera Philadelphia has made art at the highest level, and as this visionary company continues to honor tradition and innovate, we are passionate about charting a new path for opera,” said General Director and President Anthony Roth Costanzo. “Our 2025-2026 Season embraces everything that opera is and helps us envision what it can become. It’s opera, but different. I invite both long-time opera lovers and first-time, opera-curious audiences to join us as we bring Pick Your Price back! We are excited to continue offering tickets for $11, or a higher price of your choosing, for every single performance of the season. An incredible 67% of single ticket buyers were first timers in the first year of this model, selling out every opera of this season. The audiences have spoken, and where there is demand, we want to provide supply.”

The 2025-2026 season will feature five opera productions across three theaters on the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia. Two operas are world premieres, two are Philadelphia premieres, and one is a company premiere.

To learn more and to purchase your tickets, visit www.operaphila.org.