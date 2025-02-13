OpenTable names top romantic restaurants of 2025; 3 Philly-area spot earn a spot

Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you're still looking for the perfect restaurant to take your sweetheart to in the Philadelphia region, OpenTable might be able to help.

The online restaurant reservation service company just revealed its list of top 100 romantic restaurants nationwide for 2025, and three local restaurants made the cut: Butcher and Singer, SkyHigh, and Il Mulino New York - Atlantic City.

Each year, OpenTable looks at dinner reviews and metrics to determine the top restaurants across the country in hopes of making Valentine's Day planning a little easier for some.

Butcher and Singer, located at 1500 Walnut in Center City, has over 8,000 reviews with 4.9 stars. Most diners note the restaurant has fantastic service, ambiance, and excellent food.

SkyHigh, located on N. 19th St at the top of the Comcast Center, has 4.7 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews on OpenTable. Many rave about how the restaurant has jaw-dropping views, excellent service, and it's a great venue for any occasion.

Located inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Il Mulino New York - Atlantic City is the only spot in New Jersey that made OpenTable's list. With over 400 reviews and 4.8 stars, many diners have a lot love for the restaurant's excellent food and outstanding service.

To see OpenTable's full list of the top romantic restaurants, visit www.opentable.com.