Philadelphia

Philadelphia's ODUNDE Festival is back for 2024. Here's what you need to know

Spanning more than 15 city blocks along South Street and Greys Ferry Avenue, the festival returns on June 9

By NBC10 Staff

Odunde Festival
A. Ricketts / Visit Philly

ODUNDE, the nation's largest African American cultural street festival, is back in Philadelphia for 2024.

Spanning more than 15 city blocks along South Street and Greys Ferry Avenue, the festival will return on June 9 with hundreds of crafts and food vendors and live performances.

But wait there is more! The fun begins before the large festival. ODUNDE will be hosting a week of activities starting June 2 through June 8.

Events include yoga at Love Park, roundtable discussions with African and Caribbean leaders and lectures on how to do business in Africa.

Nearly 500,000 people have attended the street festival in years past, bringing in millions of dollars to the city, according to organizers.

Lois Fernandez started the festival in 1975 with a $100 grant and the help of South Philadelphians to celebrate African and African American culture.

