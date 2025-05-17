ODUNDE Festival celebrates 50th anniversary with Doug E. Fresh, Rakim headlining

Get ready, Philly! ODUNDE Festival is celebrating 50 years with an unforgettable street festival like no other.

Events kick off June 1, 2025, and the celebration will culminate on Sunday, June 8, with the festival spanning 16 city blocks in South Philadelphia, featuring two stages of live entertainment, global cuisine, and over 150 vendors from around the world.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The festival’s headliners for 2025 will be legendary American rapper Rakim at 5:30 p.m. and iconic American rapper and record producer Doug E. Fresh at 7 p.m.

Event schedule for ODUNE Festival

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

● Sunday, June 1 – ODUNDE365 Yoga: A community yoga session in a Philadelphia park

● Monday, June 2 – Convo with the CEO: The Trailblazer Edition: A powerful panel with radio legends Lady B, Patty Jackson, and Mimi Brown

● Tuesday, June 3 – Learn, Listen, Connect: A networking and mentorship event for rising young professionals

● Wednesday, June 4 – Networking Happy Hour: A lively mixer presented by BUMI Productions & Kabila Events

● Thursday, June 5 – ODUNDE in the City: A dynamic African dance performance in Center City

● Friday, June 6 – African and Caribbean Business Roundtables: Two powerhouse sessions featuring ambassadors and dignitaries

● Saturday, June 7 – Lois Lunches: A tribute to founder Lois Fernandez, spotlighting small business innovation

● Sunday, June 8 – The ODUNDE Festival: The grand finale—South Street transformed into a global celebration of Black joy, art, and culture

Visit www.odundefestival.org for the latest updates and information on this year's festivities.

The history of ODUNE

ODUNDE has grown into the Largest African American Street Festival in North America.

It was founded in 1975 by the late Lois Fernandez and Ruth Arthur with just a $100 grant and grassroots community support.

Today, it draws over 500,000 attendees annually, contributing an estimated $30 million to the Pennsylvania economy and $28 million to the City of Philadelphia while serving as a global model for African American festivals.

The ODUNDE Festival continues to thrive under the leadership of Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West, the daughter of co-founder Lois Fernandez.

“Fifty years of ODUNDE is not just a milestone—it’s a movement,” said Fernandez-West. “This festival represents the heartbeat of African and African American culture in Philadelphia and beyond. It’s about honoring our ancestors, educating our communities, and creating space for joy, expression, and legacy. We are proud to welcome the world to our streets this June.”

ODUNDE’s roots trace back to the Yoruba people of Nigeria and mark the coming of a new year for people of African descent across the globe.