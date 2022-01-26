If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat!

The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.

Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:

Nutty Bars Ice Cream

Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream

Honey Buns Ice Cream

Zebra Cakes Ice Cream

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream

Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream

Swiss Rolls Ice Cream

We’ve kept this secret for too long! We teamed up with our friends at @LittleDebbie again for the ultimate snack cake ice creams of ALL TIME! You can scoop up all 7 flavors at @Walmart starting February 1! Tweet us which flavor you want to try first! #icecream #snacktime pic.twitter.com/FoLn1XSV6c — Hudsonville Ice Cream (@Hudsonville_IC) January 25, 2022

The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.

Where can I buy Little Debbie ice cream?

You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.

The announcement from the company did not mention if the ice cream was a limited edition or not. If you are interested, you might want to grab some while you can.

Which flavor will you try first?