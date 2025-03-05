Philadelphia

Philadelphia's No Name Pops names new music director

The No Name Pops welcome 34-year-old Christopher Dragon as the new music director.

By Cherise Lynch

A popular musical orchestra in Philadelphia just named its first music director.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, The No Name Pops -- soon to be renamed The Philly Pops -- alongside other city officials, welcomed 34-year-old Christopher Dragon as the new music director.

Coming to Philadelphia after signing a year-long deal, the Australian native shared how he will have a positive impact on the group.

"I'm unbelievably thrilled to start this new chapter here in Philadelphia and build this orchestra back up to being one of the top orchestras not only in the US but internationally," Dragon told NBC10.

Dragon has worked with several high-profile artists, including Cynthia Erivo, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ben Folds. He also even performed once as a guest conductor with the No Name Pops back in November.

The No Name Pops was formed two years ago by musicians who left the Philly Pops after the organization folded. It's not yet known when the No Name Pops will go back to its original name.

