New pop-up beer garden in University City to feature locally sourced food, drinks

There is no shortage of bars in Philadelphia, but there is a new opening right in the heart of University City.

The uCity Square Beer Garden is a pop-up seasonal bar that features locally sourced food, brews and cocktails.

The vibrant outdoor space is located at uCity Square's The Lawn at 37th and Filbert Streets and is set to open on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The diverse array of beverages includes selections from local breweries such as Two Locals Brewing Company, Chill Moody's nicethingsBEER, Yards Brewing Company and Love City Brewing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On top of those beverage choices, guests can pick from an assortment of crafted cocktails, canned delights and wines. For food options, the beer garden will have a rotating lineup of food trucks.

Credit: Jennifer Nicole

In addition to the drinks and food, guests can enjoy live entertainment and other activities.

The beer garden also features art created by local artist Emmanuel Elufemi Olatunji, including one of his murals loaned from West Philadelphia non-profit HopePHL that's wrapped around the bar. The mural is to symbolize communal unity and progress, according to organizers.

uCity Square was developed by Wexford Science & Technology, and beer garden partners and operators MilkBoy Restaurant Group (MilkBoy Philly, MilkBoy South Street, Bolo Latin American kitchen and rum bar) and Our People Entertainment (OPE).

“This visionary space is brought to life through the collaboration of dedicated minds and creative spirits. From the murals on our walls to the games on our tables, every detail is meticulously curated to ensure an immersive experience that captures the essence of the neighborhood,” University City Beer Garden partners and operators MilkBoy and OPE said in a news release.

Seasonally through December, hours of operation for uCity Square Beer Garden are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays hours may vary.

For more information check out ucitysquare.com or follow @ucitysqaure on Instagram.