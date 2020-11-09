Neiman Marcus Unveils 2020 Fantasy Gift Christmas Catalog

Neiman Marcus has unveiled their annual Christmas Book of fantasy gifts for the 2020 holiday season.

According to Neiman Marcus, the curated list of holiday gifts was created with a "modern sense of adventure and the importance of self-care in mind, as well as a focus on discovering cherished heirlooms and spending quality time with loved ones."

The luxury Dallas-based retailer said this year’s Christmas Book also recognizes the importance of being home for the holidays.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 94th edition of the iconic Neiman Marcus Christmas Book,” Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Neiman Marcus, said. “This year especially, we hope the Christmas Book sparks new traditions with loved ones, and inspires our customers to seek out the connections, warmth, and magic of the holiday season. Neiman Marcus continues to spread the magic of the holidays through thisBook, along with our Fantasy Gifts, in-store Gifting Lounges, and our Gift Advisors through Neiman Marcus online. The whole Neiman Marcus family joins me in our wish that the holidays are full of joy, love, and the magic of giving.”

This year's book includes the following (see the gallery below):

InCircle Assouline custom travel library involving a collection of books, furniture, and one-of-a-kind objets d’art curated by Prosper Assouline and his wife, Martine ($295,000)

Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer involving an exclusive design consultation to customize the interior with an array of yacht-grade finishes ($255,000)

A year of wellness designed by Canyon Ranch ($345,000)

Exotic gems from the collection of famed jeweler Oscar Heyman ($100,000-$190,000)

A chance to collaborate with potter, author, and designer Jonathan Adler to create a one-of-a-kind game parlor ($145,000)

Keith and James collection of custom-made chapeaus, including signature hatboxes and custom display cases ($95,000)

A five-night wine-country escape to Jesse Katz's Montage Healdsburg resort ($215,000)

The chance to meet rancher/chef Tom Perini with a trip to the James Beard Award winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas ($185,000)

A five-night trip to pilot Don Sheldon's chalet in Alaska involving a private chef, a glacier exploration led by professional Denali guides, spectacular night skies, and more ($345,000)

Other items include vibrant throws by Missoni Home ($450, page 14), the luxurious La Mer Genaissance Collection ($1,235, page 63), and Versace robes and slippers for him ($750, $150, page 24).

