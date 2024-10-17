Mangia! Celebrate National Pasta Day with 13 saucy deals

Whether it’s al dente, slathered in sauce or served with protein, there’s really no wrong way to enjoy a dish of pasta.

On Oct. 17, pasta fans have an extra reason to indulge in their favorite meal: National Pasta Day. To celebrate the foodie holiday, many restaurants and brands are cooking up tempting discounts. These are a few of our favorites.

Bellita Pasta

Bellita, a brand selling handmade and naturally sun-dried pasta, is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off its website on National Pasta Day using the code BELLITA15.

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

To celebrate National Pasta Day, Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta customers can take advantage of a fall value meal deal that runs through the end of the month. The three-course meal is available Monday through Friday and starts at $16.99. It comes with customers’ choice of meal (pasta, specialty pasta or chicken Parmesan) along with salad and a cannoli.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has a fall value meal deal running throughout National Pasta Month (October).

As part of the offer, customers can get a three-course, classic meal starting at $16.99 Monday through Friday. The prix fixe meal comes with a soup or salad, a pasta dish and a dessert (cannoli or creme brulee). Customers can select a pasta meal, specialty pasta meal or a specialty entree meal.

Additionally, the restaurant is offering 50% off any pasta through Oct. 17 for customers who dine in. The offer excludes dishes with shrimp and lobster.

Brio Italian Grille

Through Oct. 17, Brio Italian Grille is offering 50% off any pasta — except those that include lobster or shrimp —when customers dine in.

Daily Harvest

Between Oct. 17 — 20, new Daily Harvest subscribers can save 15% on packages of multi-serve pasta using the code PASTA15, and 15% on the brand’s Pasta Party bundle with the code PASTABUNDLE. The best part? The brand’s pastas are gluten-free!

Fazoli’s

At participating Fazoli’s locations, customers can order two entrees (choose between spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, and fettuccine Alfredo) and two small drinks for $10. To score the deal, mention the promotion or use the code Pasta24.

Goodles

Goodles, a brand of dried pas

ta, is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off sitewide on National Pasta Day with the code TODAY20.

Gopuff

Through Oct. 20, Gopuff is slashing the price of Rao’s Homemade products by 25%. On Oct. 17, the online retailer is also offering 25% off Goodles Loopdy-Loos dried pasta.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 25% off Italian gifts with the code PASTATODAY through Nov. 8.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s customers can enjoy $0 delivery throughout the month of October.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back for a limited time and is available on National Pasta Day. The promotion, which starts at $13.99, lets customers eat all the pasta they want plus unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad. For $4.99, customers can also add never-ending toppings.

Sfoglini

From Oct. 17 — 18, Sfoglini will offer 25% off all purchases of $35 or more.

Additionally, the brand is slashing the price of its limited-edition Sporkful Cookbook & Pasta Trio box by 20% through Oct. 18. The set comes with three boxes of Sporkful pasta and a signed copy of “ANYTHING’S PASTABLE: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes For Saucy People,” a cookbook by Dan Pashman, host of the Sporkful podcast.

Wildgrain

Wildgrain, a brand of slow fermented sourdough breads, fresh pastas and artisan pastries, is offering TODAY.com an exclusive discount for National Pasta Day. Readers can save $10 o their Wildgrain order using the code TODAY10.

