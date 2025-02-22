It isn't Cinco de Mayo and it isn't Taco Tuesday but you still have a reason to go out and enjoy a margarita (responsibly!).
On Saturday, February 22, restaurants and bars nationwide will be celebrating National Margarita Day with some seriously spicy discounts.
Whether you like your margarita frozen, on the rocks, with a salt rim or sugar, this is where to find the best deals on America's most popular cocktail.
If you don't see your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant on the list below, check out their social media pages to see if they offer any specials.
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
"This year on 2/22 @eatatabuelos is celebrating Margarita Day with $7.95 Premium Margarita like the El Jefe, Skinny Margarita, Berry Paloma, and Platinum Hand Shaken Margarita!
Bahama Breeze Island Grille
On 2/22, the classic margaritas at Bahama Breeze will be just $2.22 all day.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
Sip on strawberry, mango, and original margaritas when you order their $10 margarita flight.
The offer is only available at the following locations: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City (all in California); Arlington, Virginia; Greenbelt, Maryland; Orlando/Millenia, Florida; Miami, O’Fallon, Illinois; and Olivette, Missouri.
Chili's
The chain is offering commemorative cups and specials... and the short film below.
There are lots of margaritas on the menu, including the Tequila Trifecta for $5, Straw-Eddy marg available for $6 all month long, and the Presidente Margarita as featured in “I’ll be Home for National Margarita Day."
Chuy's
Chuy's is offering drink specials for dine-in customers on Thursday. Customers can upgrade their house margaritas to a grande for $2 and will receive a giveaway cup. Add an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur for $1 all day or get $5 shots of Top-Shelf Tequila.
El Torito
Margarita flights are $10 on National Margarita Day (normally $14). Flavors include blackberry, mango, and signature.
Fuzzy's
Fuzzy's is offering one chill deal with $5 Sangria 'Rita Swirls and house margaritas all day long.
Prefer to stay in? Enjoy some margaritas at home with these delicious cocktail recipes.
The Original Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
- Make a salt rim on your glass
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
- Shake vigorously until well chilled
- Strain into a Margarita glass
- Garnish with a lime wheel
The Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 slices of Jalapeño
- 2 sprigs of Fresh Cilantro
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass
- Garnish with jalapeño pepper
- Garnish with a lime wheel
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Cointreau
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Watermelon Syrup
- 7 Ice Cubes
Directions:
- Watermelon Syrup:
- Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree
- Cocktail:
- Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine
- Pour into Margarita glass rimmed with chili salt. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge
Blood Orange Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Tequila
- 1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz of Blood Orange Juice
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled
- Strain over ice into glass
- Garnish your drink with a slice of dehydrated orange
Cold Brew Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Tequila
- 1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee
- 0.5 oz of Oat Milk
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled
- Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass
- Garnish with espresso beans