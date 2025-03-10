Come hungry as Philadelphia's Mt. Airy neighborhood celebrates restaurant week along Germantown Avenue and adjacent streets.

NBC10's Neil Fischer got a taste of some of the eateries offering meal deals from Sunday, March 9, 2025, through Saturday, March 15, 2025.

"Great people and the great food establishments here," Mt. Airy Coffee Company Owner Chris Petersen told Neil while spotlighting his specialty coffee shop.

Neil sipped on a honey lavender latte while checking out some of the sandwiches on the menu at Mt. Airy Coffee.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At Toska Restaurant & Brewery, Neil sampled Albanian meatballs, a Kosovan-inspired pizza and other foods while talking to executive chef Richard about what it means to the eatery.

You can also grab some beer brewed at Toska.

"To share our food with our community," the chef said.

Finally, Neil checked out the homey décor at Young American Hard Cider & Tasting Room as owner Stephanie Cole took food out of the oven back in the kithcen.

"We're a community hub," Cole said.

The eatery features small bites and hard apple ciders made in house, Cole said.

Check out these restaurants and the other nearly one dozen Mt. Airy eateries taking part in restaurant week through Saturday.