'Most loved' restaurants on DoorDash revealed. One Philly bakery made the cut

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, DoorDash recognized the "most loved" restaurants in the United States on its platform, and a spot in Philadelphia landed on the list.

South Philadelphia's Batter & Crumbs Vegan Bakery and Cafe has truly captured the hearts (and stomachs) of their diners, according to the online food ordering and delivery company.

Located at 1401 Reed Street, the bakery serves up everything from hot or cold brewed coffee to gluten-free sandwiches and pastries.

In a social media post, Batter & Crumbs thanked their customers for their support:

"We made the top 50! DoorDash unveiled its latest list of top restaurants, recognized for the overwhelming “love” expressed by their customers. The list pulls restaurants with consecutive ‘Most Loved’ status over the last 6 months, with more than 50 mentions of the word ‘love’ in their customer reviews. Thank you to all who placed orders and left those positive reviews. "

“We value customer feedback and Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the restaurants that are truly loved in their communities,” said Ian Simons, Vice President of Partnerships and Merchant Success at DoorDash. “Our Most Loved restaurants have earned this recognition by consistently delivering an exceptional experience that leaves a lasting impression on diners.”

Batter & Crumbs was the only spot listed from Philadelphia, but Miyako Sushi, located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania also made the cut.

