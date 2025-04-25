Monster trucks to crush Philly this weekend. How to get in on the ‘Jam'

The real behemoths come out in South Philadelphia this weekend as giant -- dare we say "Monster" -- trucks take over Lincoln Financial Field.

Grab your earplugs as Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Zombie, Classroom Crusher, Jurassic Attack and the rest of the Monster Jam trucks (and drivers) roar at Monster Jam's Stadium Championship East event on April 26, 2025.

Looking to experience the roar? Here's your guide to getting tickets and even getting a chance to get up close to the monster trucks:

When does Monster Jam in South Philly start?

There are several tiers of timed admission to keep in mind for Saturday, April 26, 2025. Early Access to the Pit Party starts at 11:30 a.m. with the main Pit Party starting at 12:30 p.m., according to Monster Jam. Doors to the Linc then open at 3 p.m., fans can get trackside at 4 p.m. and the Monster Truck action gets going at 5 p.m.

Trackside access includes driver interviews, behind-the-scenes with pit crews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and more.

Which trucks and drivers will be crushing dirt at The Linc?

The event features 12 drivers tearing it up on the dirt that's been trucked into the Linc. There ae various disciplines during the event.

Here's the list of each driver and truck slated to participate Saturday:

Avenger - Jim Koehler

Axe - Joe Foley

Classroom Crusher - Camden Murphy

El Toro Loco - Armando Castro

Grave Digger - Tyler Menninga

Jurassic Attack - Dalton Widner

Lucas Stablizer - Cynthia Gauthier

Mayhem -Chris Koehler

Megalodon - Kevin Crocker

Thunderroarus - Colt Stephens

Vendetta - Mike Christensen

Zombie - Bari Musawwir

How can I buy tickets to Monster Jam in Philly?

Unless you're 2 and under, you'll need to pay for the full seat, but you'll only be using the edge.

Tickets start at $29 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.com. It'll cost you more to sit close, with front row seats still up for grabs in the days leading up to the event for $150 each, before fees.

Pit Party pregame tickets start at $20.

How loud might it actually get?

The 5-ton (or more) machines can produce quite a lot of noise. Average noise levels of 95 to 100 A-weighted decibels (dBA) are experienced at monster truck rallies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Noisy Planet project. "Exposure to sounds that are 85 dBA or louder can damage your hearing and put you at risk for noise-induced hearing loss."

You can bring your own ear protection, or purchase there: "Our concessions staff sells Monster Jam-branded novelty ear protection and disposable ear plugs while supplies last at each event. You may bring your own from home," Monster Jam says in its FAQs.

Luckily, the open air stadium should help some of the noise escape, but not the excitement.

Did you know?

Monster Jam is produced by Feld Entertainment, the same live touring production company behind other family-friendly events like Disney on Ice and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.

