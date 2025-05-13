Philadelphia gets a seat at the table as Michelin Guide expands its reach

Calling all Philadelphia foodies!

The world-renowned Michelin Guide is expanding to include the City of Brotherly Love.

Michelin partnered with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau to include Philadelphia restaurants for consideration in the new Michelin Guide Northeast Cities edition.

Philadelphia and Boston will be the newest destinations. Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC, are the other preexisting cities included in this edition of the Guide.

Anonymous Michelin inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout Philadelphia.

The full 2025 restaurant selections won't be revealed until a later date during the annual Michelin Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony.

"In recent years, Philadelphia has become as renowned for its chef-driven food scene as it is for the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and its passionate sports fans," said Gregg Caren, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Our chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals have been steadily building our city into an internationally acclaimed foodie destination. This announcement that the MICHELIN Guide will be exploring the Philadelphia region to experience our restaurants is an acknowledgement of years of hard work, collaboration, and extraordinary culinary innovation."

Restaurant selection will follow Michelin’s historical methodology, based on five universal criteria: Quality products; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of cooking techniques; the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.

The Michelin Guide is one of the highest levels of recognition in the culinary business.

The Guide was first published by the popular tire company in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage travel, which also helped encourage tire sales.

Which Philadelphia restaurants do you believe deserve a spot in the Michelin Guide?