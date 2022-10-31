"Amen!" Here is something for Meek Mill fans to be thankful for.

The Philadelphia rapper will be bringing "Dreams and Nightmares" and so many more of his hits to the Wells Fargo Center on Thanksgiving weekend for a special homecoming concert.

The Nov. 26 show at the Wells Fargo Center will celebrate 10 year's since the release of Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" album, Live Nation announced Monday morning.

The one-time concert is being billed the "Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary" show.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Live Nation

Don't let staying up late for the Phillies World Series games keep you from getting tickets to the concert as they go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, on the Wells Fargo Center website.

In a news release announcing the concert, Live Nation explains why "Dreams and Nightmares" was so momentous for Meek Mill:

"Released on October 30, 2012, Dreams and Nightmares debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The album stacked with features from Drake, Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, and fueled by hip-hop classics such as 'Amen' and the album intro 'Dreams and Nightmares,' which certified Gold & Platinum respectively by the Recording Industry Association of America. 10 years later, the timeless hip-hop anthem is a go-to in clubs and arenas and topping the charts with over 650 million streams."

"Dreams and Nightmares" also became an anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles during the run to their Super Bowl LII title. Meek Mill even performed the song prior to the Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game earlier this season.

Meek Mill was born and raised in Philadelphia. He is a Grammy-nominated rapper known not just for his music, but for criminal justice reform after his own struggle for freedom from prison.

Mill got the attention of criminal justice reform advocates after a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to 2-to-4 years in prison for violations of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. He was incarcerated for months before a court ordered him released in 2018.

Since then, Mill has been an advocate for criminal justice reform.