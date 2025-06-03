The beloved McDonald's Snack Wrap is back — well, almost.

After years of rumors and speculation, followed by confirmation by McDonald's of its forthcoming return — and then months of teases — the burger chain officially announced the Snack Wrap will be on menus starting July 10.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

snack wrap 07.10.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 3, 2025

The announcement, posted to social media by McDonald's Tuesday morning, was later confirmed by the chain. Following the date reveal, McDonald's also posted a cheeky monologue about the snack wrap's inevitable comeback, saying the menu item was brought back in part thanks to fans, who continued to request and even order the Snack Wrap at drive-thrus for years, despite it being not available.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"You created a movement," the post said. "A movement so powerful that you finally won."

According to McDonald's, the revamped Snack Wrap includes one of the chain's new McCrispy Strips, which hit menus in May. In the wrap, the strip is topped with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese, and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The new Snack Wrap will come in two flavors, McDonald's says: Spicy and Ranch. It will be available a la carte or as a combo meal.

Once it lands on menus, McDonald's said, it will be here to stay.

"After years of fans demanding its return, we're excited to bring back the Snack Wrap as long as you keep enjoying it at McDonald's," the chain said.

Where did the Snack Wrap go?

McDonald’s invented the Snack Wrap — a tortilla full of chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese and sauce — almost two decades ago to make it easier to eat its chicken on the go. But it was too complicated for its kitchens to prepare, so the burger giant abandoned the Snack Wrap in the U.S. in 2016.

The decision devastated fans and loyal noshers. A Change.org petition asking McDonald’s to bring back the Snack Wrap has nearly 19,000 signatures. A TikTok video showing a U.S. food reviewer eating Snack Wraps in Ireland — where they’re still sold — racked up more than 1.4 million views.

It had an impact. McDonald’s began teasing a Snack Wrap reappearance earlier this year.

“We listen to our fans, and the Snack Wrap’s return is a testament to that,” McDonald’s U.S. president Joe Erlinger told The Associated Press.

McDonald’s has other reasons for the reboot, too. The Snack Wrap’s lower price point could lure back inflation-weary customers, who have been eating fewer fast-food meals in recent months. The wraps’ smaller size and tortilla casing may also appeal to the health-conscious.

Snack Wraps will also help McDonald’s compete with a growing number of rivals. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen introduced its own chicken wraps on Monday, while Burger King and Wendy’s have sold them since 2023.

“There’s so much opportunity in the chicken category,” Erlinger said. Fast-food chicken sales are nearly twice the size of beef and are growing more quickly across the globe, he said.

Over the past few years, McDonald's has doubled down on chicken, launching a spin on classic chicken sandwiches, like the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. In 2024, the chain launched the limited-time Chicken Big Mac, and last month, after years of testing, McDonald's added chicken tenders known as McCrispy strips -- the first permanent menu item in four years.

What will be in the new Snack Wraps?

McDonald’s also had to update its Snack Wrap tools, simplify the preparation process and train workers at its 13,500 U.S. restaurants, Erlinger said.

“With this being one of our most highly anticipated menu items, we knew we had one chance to knock it out of the park. It had to be easy for crew to execute,” Erlinger said.

For the U.S. comeback, McDonald’s is offering fewer kinds of Snack Wraps to ensure faster service. It used to have both grilled and fried chicken options, but it’s only offering fried chicken in the U.S. for now.

How much will it cost?

The company won’t say how much the Snack Wrap will cost in the U.S. because prices will vary by location. But Burger King’s prices may give a clue. At a Michigan restaurant this week, Burger King charged $2.99 for its Royal Crispy Wrap, the 310-calorie equivalent of a Snack Wrap. Burger King’s Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, with a bun, a larger chicken breast and nearly twice the calories, cost $5.49.

When is the Snack Wrap returning to menus?

According to McDonald's, the Snack Wrap, which will come in either Spicy or Ranch, will hit menus July 10.