By NBC Chicago Staff

A new Happy Meal collaboration is coming to McDonald's — and this one should fit just right.

The Chicago-based burger chain announced Wednesday that beginning next week, it will launch a Crocs Happy Meal for a limited time.

Happy Meals will soon come with one of eight exclusive mini "Crocs clips," each housed inside their own Happy Meal shoe box, the announcement said. The meal also comes with Jibbitz sticker sheet to help guests customize the toy.

McDonald's also said diners can scan a QR code for a "dynamic digital experience," allowing them to create their own shoe design.

Mcdonalds Crocs
Each Happy Meal toy comes with a sticker sheet. (Mcdonalds)

"Superfans, put your Crocs ™ in ‘sports mode’ and get ready to run to your local McDonald’s starting Sept. 17," the chain said.

TODAY.com reported its not the first time McDonald's and crocs have teamed up. In 2023, the two brands announced a collaboration that took classic McDonaldland characters and transformed them into Crocs footwear. According to TODAY.com, the shoes came with a hefty price tag of around $70.

More news on McDonald's can be found here.

