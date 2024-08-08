McDonald's is officially leaning into nostalgia.

First, the popular burger chain brought back Boo Buckets. Then, they celebrated Grimace's birthday. Now, they're introducing a new meal with classic items sure to jog your memory -- however old you are.

Later this month, the burger joint will introduce the "Collector's Meal," featuring a choice of breakfast or lunch items along with one of six collectible cups inspired by the chain's connection to iconic toys, movies, pop culture and more.

"Over the years, our fans have built a special connection to McDonald's collectibles," a press release from McDonald's said. "From Happy Meal toys to merch, games and cups, these keepsakes are more than just things – they unlock core memories around some of our favorite McDonald's moments."

The cups will spotlight "classic keepsakes" of McDonald's collaborations throughout the years, dating back to the 1980s. According to the chain, the collectible cups are meant to give fans a "memory that they can hold in their hands.

Here's a breakdown of the six-cup lineup, according to the release:

Barbie™ & Hot Wheels™: The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination

The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination Beanie Babies: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era's most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004)

A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era's most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004) Coca-Cola: Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald's over the years

Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald's over the years Hello Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of those moments

From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of those moments Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions: Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we've loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life

Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we've loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life McDonald's: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Funny Fry Friends. Our fans fell in love with these collectibles from the start. So, it's only right that we show love to these iconic keepsakes by spotlighting them on their own cup

The cups will come as part of a McDonald's "Collector's Meal," which will be available all day long. Each meal includes one cup and the option of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac with fries and a soft drink throughout the rest day.

The meal will launch Aug. 13 and will be available for a limited time, the release said.

According to a spokesperson, the price of the "Collector's Meal" will be determined at individual restaurants and may vary by location.

The new meal comes amid other McDonald's menu changes and efforts to drive customers back into restaurants, including a $5 value meal available through summer.