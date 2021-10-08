McDonald's Is Giving Free Breakfast ‘Thank You Meals' to Teachers and School Staff

Teachers have always had an incredibly difficult and important job, but they’ve have had an especially rough time of it during the pandemic. From having to transition to virtual classrooms, and then back into traditional classes under demanding conditions, they’ve always risen to the occasion.

While many restaurants offered some special deals and discounts in honor of the back-to-school season, most were not specifically geared toward honoring teachers and school staff. These essential workers often go unrecognized — but for one week that’s about to change. McDonald’s will be offering school staff and teachers a free “thank you breakfast” between October 11 and 15.

To score free breakfast, teachers, administrators, and school staff nationwide just need to visit their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, show a valid work ID, and pick up their free meal. The Thank You Meals will come in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage. Not everyone has to get the same breakfast either. There will be sandwich options that include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit, and the beverage can be a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink. This offer is good once per person per day, so a breakfast-loving teacher may want to pop in all week long.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a statement to media. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

McDonald’s is also asking customers to pitch in by sharing a story of how one special educator has made a difference in their lives. Customers can share their stories using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. Those messages may end up being shared on McDonald’s social channels — or as part of a surprise breakfast delivery to the teacher’s school!

