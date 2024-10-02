Halloween

McDonald's famous Halloween buckets are coming back

The fast-food restaurant brought the beloved buckets back in 2022 for the first time since 2016. They initially debuted in 1986

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

They're baaaaaack.

McDonald's confirmed Tuesday it's bringing back its iconic Halloween Boo Buckets. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and starting Oct. 15, the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The fast-food restaurant brought the beloved buckets back in 2022 for the first time since 2016. The Boo Buckets, four of them this year, will be available while supplies last or until Halloween. They come with stickers, too.

When do McDonald's Boo Buckets return?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The McDonald's "Boo Buckets" will be available Oct. 15 at participating restaurants for a limited time.

How can you order a boo bucket?

Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. Each comes with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink. Order through the app or at a McDonald's location. Prices may vary by location.

The Scene

Food & Drink

Are you ready, kids? Wendy's debuts ‘SpongeBob' Krabby Patty burger and Frosty

Music & Musicians

‘Life Is a Highway': Rascal Flatts coming ‘Back to Life' for 2025 Pa. concert

There are four designs of this year's buckets in green, blue, orange and white.

On X, McDonald's fans responded with excitement for the buckets. However, on Instagram, a number of people responded to McDonald's posts complaining they were not happy with the design for 2024.

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us