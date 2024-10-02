McDonald's famous Halloween buckets are coming back

They're baaaaaack.

McDonald's confirmed Tuesday it's bringing back its iconic Halloween Boo Buckets. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and starting Oct. 15, the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.

The fast-food restaurant brought the beloved buckets back in 2022 for the first time since 2016. The Boo Buckets, four of them this year, will be available while supplies last or until Halloween. They come with stickers, too.

When do McDonald's Boo Buckets return?

The McDonald's "Boo Buckets" will be available Oct. 15 at participating restaurants for a limited time.

How can you order a boo bucket?

Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. Each comes with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink. Order through the app or at a McDonald's location. Prices may vary by location.

There are four designs of this year's buckets in green, blue, orange and white.

On X, McDonald's fans responded with excitement for the buckets. However, on Instagram, a number of people responded to McDonald's posts complaining they were not happy with the design for 2024.