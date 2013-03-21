Each year, too many babies are born too soon and too small. We want to help them begin long and healthy lives. On April 28th, Join NBC 10's Tracy Davidson along with hundreds for the March of Dimes 2013 March for Babies. Whether you start or join a team, the money you raise will support programs throughout our community that help moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies.
To register, visit marchforbabies.org
Where: Philadelphia Art Museum
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
When: April 28, 2013
Registration: 7:30am
Walk: 9:30am
Walk Distance: 4 miles
Contact: 610-945-6050
March for Babies
