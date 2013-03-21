Each year, too many babies are born too soon and too small. We want to help them begin long and healthy lives. On April 28th, Join NBC 10's Tracy Davidson along with hundreds for the March of Dimes 2013 March for Babies. Whether you start or join a team, the money you raise will support programs throughout our community that help moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies.



To register, visit marchforbabies.org



Where: Philadelphia Art Museum

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

When: April 28, 2013

Registration: 7:30am

Walk: 9:30am

Walk Distance: 4 miles

Contact: 610-945-6050