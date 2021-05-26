‘Roc' on: Made in America Is Coming Back to the Ben Franklin Parkway in 2021

Made in America is coming back to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway this summer.
On Wednesday, the music festival announced on Twitter that the 2021 edition will take place on the Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) of Labor Day weekend.
No lineup has been announced yet.
The Jay-Z-curated music festival didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early bird tickets for this year's festival starting at $99.50 are on sale now on the Roc Nation website.
