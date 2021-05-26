Made in America

‘Roc' on: Made in America Is Coming Back to the Ben Franklin Parkway in 2021

Jay-Z's Made in America had become a Labor Day weekend tradition in Philadelphia before before canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns. The music festival is back in the summer of 2021

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Made in America is coming back to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway this summer.

On Wednesday, the music festival announced on Twitter that the 2021 edition will take place on the Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) of Labor Day weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No lineup has been announced yet.

The Jay-Z-curated music festival didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scene

Memorial Day 33 mins ago

10 Free Meals and Deals for Veterans and Active Military on Memorial Day

BTS 55 mins ago

McDonald's BTS Meal Launches Wednesday With a Side of New Merchandise

Early bird tickets for this year's festival starting at $99.50 are on sale now on the Roc Nation website.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Made in AmericaCenter City PhiladelphiaJay-ZBen Franklin Parkwaymusic festival
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us