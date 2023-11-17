Philadelphia

LumiNature returns to Philadelphia Zoo with more than 1 million twinkling lights

LumiNature begins Friday, Nov. 17 and runs select nights through Saturday, Jan. 6.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The immersive nighttime display LumiNature has taken over the Philadelphia Zoo again to bring holiday cheer.

More than a million twinkling lights will illuminate the zoo with 16 massive light displays that will take visitors on a journey to celebrate "the wonder of wildlife."

Displays include two new zones, a new waterfall display and a shimmering vine wall featuring 20,000 lights.

Walk through a 100-foot-long jungle tunnel, explore a 20-foot-tall coral reef featuring a giant sea turtle and take a ride on the Septa PZ Express train beneath a canopy of 200,000 lights.

Not only will there be dazzling lights on display, but visitors can also enjoy live performances. There is also a chance to meet Santa on select nights.

Unfortunately, guests will not see any animals during their visit because most of them will be sleeping inside their indoor exhibits.

Ticket prices vary by visit date, check out philadelphiazoo.org/luminature for more information.

