Live Nation Ticket to Summer: How to get $30 tix to Philly-area concerts

Concert ticket prices getting you down? Well, just in time for summer, Live Nation is once again making sure you can see a show for less (service fees included).

However, the event now dubbed Live Nation's Ticket to Summer promotion features $30 concert tickets this summer after offering $25 tickets in years past.

Here is everything you need to know about getting $30 summer concert tickets in the Philadelphia region:

How does Live Nation's summer concert promotion work?

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, a full list of events will be available on Live Nation's website. Once a show is selected, look for the ticket type labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer” and add the cheap seats to your cart.

The promotion features shows from more than 1,000 concerts nationwide. If you're looking to find concerts only in your area, Live Nation says you should be able to filter your search by venues or set your location to the closest city.

There are limited tickets for the events, but each varies.

It's worth noting that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

When do $30 Ticket to Summer tickets go on sale?

The general public sale begins at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and continues "while supplies last."

For T-Mobile and Rakuten members, a special presale began at 10 a.m. ET on May 20. The FAQs section of Live Nation site answers questions about getting in on the presales.

Which 2025 Philadelphia concerts can you get $30 tickets for?

In total, the company said the sale will include hundreds of shows at select amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, but will only be for "select events."

The full list of Philadelphia shows includes music legends like Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Cindi Lauper. Other artists revealed to be part of the $30 concert promotion include AJR, Kesha, Big Time Rush, Goo Goo Dolls, Modest Mouse, Leon Bridges, Mt. Joy, Thomas Rhett, Creed, The Offspring, Kidz Bop Kidz, the Doobie Brothers and Volbeat.

Here is the list of concerts released by Live Nation on May 14, 2025:

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Halsey

Thomas Rhett

Creed

Summer of Loud

The Offspring

Kidz Bop Kidz

AJR

Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder

Volbeat

The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and others

Tyler Childers

$uicideboy$

The Mann Center (Philadelphia)

Simple Minds

Rod Stewart

Cyndi Lauper

Kesha

Lord Huron

Big Time Rush

Goo Goo Dolls

Modest Mouse

Leon Bridges

Alabama Shakes

Mt. Joy

MIKE

Slightly Stoopid

Car Seat Headrest

Other Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey shows would be listed on the promotion's website.

