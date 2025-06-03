Lil Wayne bringing ‘The Cater VI' tour to Atlantic City. How to get tickets

There are "A Milli" reasons to visit the Jersey Shore this summer, but now there is one more: Lil Wayne.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning rap icon is bringing his ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

This 34-city tour follows the release of Wayne's highly anticipated album "Tha Carter VI" and celebrates over 20 years of his iconic "Tha Carter" album series.

"Tha Carter VI" will drop on June 6, 2025, and is available for pre-order here.

The Atlantic City concert will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale, which begins on Wednesday, June 4.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting on Friday, June 6 at 10 am at LiveNation.com

According to organizers, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages may include premium tickets, a limited-edition poster, a specially designed gift, early entry into the venue, and more.

For more information on VIP packages, visit https://granted.co/.