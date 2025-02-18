Lil Baby bringing ‘WHAM World Tour' to Philly this summer. How to get tickets

Philadelphia is set to welcome one of the biggest stars in hip-hop this summer.

Lil Baby announced his 2025 global tour will be making a stop in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, June 19, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The "WHAM World Tour" is in support of the rapper's fourth Studio album, "WHAM [Who Hard As Me]," which was released earlier this year.

"WHAM" is Lil Baby's fourth consecutive album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa, and Loe Shimmy will be special guests during Lil Baby's first headline tour since 2022.

Tickets for his tour will be available starting on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at whamtour.com.

The tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans, featuring premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with Lil Baby himself, and so much more.