Libertee Grounds, the Philly indoor mini golf bar, expands with new holes, simulator and more

Libertee Grounds, the popular mini-golf bar and restaurant in Francisville, opened its newly expanded space Friday.

The expansion includes a state-of-the-art golf simulator area, nine new mini-golf holes to complete the 18-hole mini-golf course, a new bar with seating, new spacious lounge areas and an added private event space.

This 4,000-square-foot expansion of its existing location will make Libertee Grounds the largest indoor mini-golf course destination in Philadelphia, totaling 12,500 square feet.

The new mini-golf course will be Philadelphia-focused and pay homage to community traditions and landmarks. You can putt your way through FDR Skatepark or shoot a ball across an obstacle-ridden road, complete with traffic cones, ATVs and a sinkhole.

Co-owners and long-time friends Priyank Rambhia, Kanay Patel and Sanil Shah opened Libertee Grounds in January 2021 and are continuing to show their dedication to the neighborhood with this project.

"The opportunity to expand Libertee Grounds and share our love of Philadelphia, and our guests’ love of Philadelphia, is such an honor," Rambhia said in a news release. "Since day one, we’ve been humbled by the incredible support we’ve received and we’re thrilled to continue to be a part of the growth and vibrancy of this neighborhood.”

Libertee Grounds will continue to offer hyper-local craft beer and guests can enjoy plenty of food options from their snack, dinner and brunch menus.

You can check out Libertee Grounds Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 2 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or if you would like to make a reservation you can visit www.liberteegrounds.com.