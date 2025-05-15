‘Let's Do Lunch': New lunchtime discount program set to launch in Center City

Skip the work lunchroom meal -- Center City District is serving up something way better.

This summer, "Let’s Do Lunch," an exciting new dining initiative from Center City District (CCD), is launching to support the vibrant lunchtime scene in Center City.

Starting June 24, 2025, and continuing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through August 14, 2025, organizers say groups of two or more can take advantage of special two-course lunch deals.

The 2-for-$30 offer includes a shared appetizer or dessert plus individual entrées at a select group of full-service restaurants, cafes, and fast-casual eateries.

“Let’s Do Lunch is a great excuse for people to step away from their desks at lunchtime to enjoy time with coworkers and friends,” CCD President & CEO Prema Katari Gupta said in a news release. “Summer is a historically slower season for the food and beverage industry. We hope that by offering lunchtime discounts for groups of two or more, office workers will be more inclined to make meaningful connections with their colleagues while sharing a meal together.”

Participating restaurants include:

Alice Pizza & Restaurant

Barra Rossa

Capriccio Cafe and Bar at Cret Park

Chubby Chicks 1111

Darling Jack's Tavern

Dolce Italian

Farina Pasta Bar

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant

Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia

Harper's Garden

Hi-Lo Taco Co.

Hip City Veg

Iron Hill Brewery

Koreana Rittenhouse Square

Koto Sushi

Liberté Lounge

McCormick & Schmick's

Pizzeria Vetri

Sura Indian Bistro

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Ground Coffee Plants and Gifts

Topside Tavern

Visit centercityphila.org/letsdolunch to find the most up-to-date participant list and information.

“Center City District has long been a leader in creating dynamic, engaging programs that support our local businesses,” Gupta added. “When we launched CCD SIPS 21 years ago, the goal was to boost summer traffic for bars and restaurants during the slower midweek evenings. Now, with Let’s Do Lunch, we’re expanding that mission to the midday crowd. This new initiative allows us to highlight a broader, more diverse range of restaurants at varying price points. If CCD SIPS is your evening plan, we hope Let’s Do Lunch becomes your favorite part of the workday.”