Philadelphia

Let the good times roll! Mardi Gras pop-up experience is back at Craftsman Row Saloon

By Cherise Lynch

Craftsman Row Saloon

No need to book a flight to New Orleans to celebrate Fat Tuesday because Philadelphia's one and only Mardi Gras pop-up experience is back at Craftsman Row Saloon.

This year the bar has more bling, more decor and more food while providing you with all the NOLA feels.

Craftsman Row Saloon

If you plan on letting the good times roll and visiting, make sure you check out all New Orleans-inspired dishes and specials. You can enjoy a big easy burger, crawfish mac and cheese, donut bread pudding, po boys, jambalaya and much more.

Additionally, the bar will be pouring up tasty and festive Bourbon Street-inspired specialty cocktails.

Craftsman Row Saloon

The pop-up will be open from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24. Craftsman Row Saloon hours are Wednesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

