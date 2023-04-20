Something is "Bacon" on South Broad Street as the 2023 class of the Philadelphia Music Alliance's Walk of Fame are inducted.

The Bacon Brothers (a.k.a. "Six Degrees of" Kevin Bacon and his musical sibling Michael) and "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. headline the 2023 inductees.

The stars of not only music, but also movies will be on hand midday Thursday to accept their stars along the Avenue of the Arts, according to event organizers.

Léelo en español aquí.

Other 2023 Walk of Fame inductees include Philly radio staples John DiBella and Patty Jackson, conductor James DePreist, vocal group The Tymes and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (who is receiving a Founders Award).

You can watch the soulful festivities live on this page starting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.