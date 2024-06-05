The date for Diner en Blanc Philadelphia 2024 is set…but you still have to wait a bit for the location

It's time to plan your all-white outfit and get ready to meet at a secret location because Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia is set to return.

For the 12th year, guests are invited to enjoy a night of elegance, community and joy in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, August 15.

Organizers say this year is the perfect time for the event because the city will be full of excitement and Parisian Flare, thanks to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia for its 12th year on August 15th, 2024." Co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia Natanya DiBona said in a news release. "This iconic event has become a cherished tradition, bringing together our community in a magical evening of elegance, friendship, and celebration. We can't wait to create more unforgettable memories with everyone this year."

Founded in Paris in 1988, Le Dîner en Blanc came over to Philadelphia in 2012 bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate a unique and special experience.

Interested in attending? Ticket sales will begin in early July and if you would like to receive an invitation, visit philadelphia.dinerenblanc.com, then click on ‘Attend Diner en Blanc’ to create an account.