Philadelphia music fans are going to have to wait to experience the 25th anniversary tour of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Hill was set to take the Wells Fargo Center stage along with fellow New Jersey-based Fugees Wyclef Jean and Pras for a Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, concert.

However, Hill announced on social media that the 25th anniversary concert celebrating her Grammy Award-winning album would be put on hold so she could rest her vocal cords.

'I need to rest my voice'

"On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow," a disappointed Hill wrote Sunday.

"I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords."

When will the new Lauryn Hill concert take place? What do I do with my tickets?

The concert has been rescheduled for Thanksgiving weekend -- Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date," the Wells Fargo Center said. "All tickets will be honored."

Fans in Philly last got to see Hill (and her fellow Fugees) take the stage at the 2023 Roots Picnic back in June.