Kevin Hart's New Eatery, Hart House, Opens in LA

The comedian and actor's plant-based restaurant features "burg'rs" and "chick'n sandwiches" as well as salads, fries, and shakes

By Alysia Gray Painter

Hart House

Buzz-garnering entertainment events, summer blockbusters, and big comedy specials all follow intricate recipes, those step-by-step plans needed to weave a major project together successfully, much in the way a vibrant restaurant weaves together numerous important elements.

There are several matters to consider in both filmmaking and the world of food, in short, and bringing everything together in a memorable way takes artistry and plenty of fun flavor.

Comedian Kevin Hart has worked in the dream-making business for several years and is now bringing that spirit to his first restaurant, Hart House, which debuted in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 25, 2022.

The eatery's theme —"plant-based for the people" — reveals what guests at the quick-service restaurant will enjoy: Burg'rs, chick'n, and other meatless menu items, including salads, fries, and shakes.

Guests have options to "Turn Up the Heat" and make a burg'r or chick'n sandwich spicier, and dippin' sauces? There are six to choose from, including a Sweet Heat.

The plant-based eatery's full menu may be viewed at the Hart House site.

"As someone who has been preaching 'Health is Wealth,' building Hart House felt like the
natural evolution of my flexitarian lifestyle and my business ecosystem," said Kevin Hart.

"I'm beyond proud of this industry-changing restaurant and the amazing team behind it working
tirelessly to create delicious, sustainable food that delivers 'Can't-Believe-It' flavor in every bite."

Ten percent of opening-day proceeds will be donated to Inner City Arts.

As for more Hart House restaurants? Two are in the works, with locations and details to be announced soon.

Hart House
cr: Hockeystick Media

