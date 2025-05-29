New Jersey

You could be an extra in Kevin Hart's new movie filming in New Jersey. Here's how

Casting is open to people ages 18 to 35 for scenes set in a nightclub and on a yacht

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being in a Kevin Hart movie, now’s your chance.

The Philadelphia native is starring in a new Netflix film titled "72 Hours," and producers are looking for extras in the New Jersey area.

According to Netflix, the movie is about a 40-year-old executive — played by Hart — who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.

Casting is open to people ages 18 to 35 for scenes set in a nightclub and on a yacht. You must be available to film from June 24 to 26, 2025, or July 14 to 18, 2025, depending on which role you try out for.

If you are interested, you can reach out to Grant Wilfley Casting at 72hours@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “FB YACHT PARTY” or “FB CLUB" and share the following:

-Your name and phone number.

- If you are a SAG-AFTRA member.

- If you will be available for the tentative work date June 24 to 26, 2025 (nightclub scene) or July 14 to 18, 2025 (yacht party scene) in New Jersey.

- If you are available for a possible fitting before filming.

- You also need to note your height, weight, clothing, and shoe size.

- You need to note if you have any visible tattoos.

- Confirm that you are over the age of 18 and local to the NYC tri-state area.

- You also need to attach a current, nonprofessional photo and include at least one fully body photo.

Best of luck!

