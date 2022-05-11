Kenny G Gets Camden County's Free Summer Concert Series Going

One of the best known instrumentalists around is kicking off the free 2022 Camden County Summer Parks Concert Series aimed at music fans of all ages.

Kenny G will bring his smooth jazz sounds to Wiggins Park on the Camden, New Jersey, waterfront on June 6 to launch the free Sunset Jazz Series concerts.

"After another tough year of COVID-19, we’re excited to announce these events that will get our residents out of their homes and into the community to enjoy free music and company," Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash said in a news release.

Mark your calendars. Over the following three months, artists including Corinne Bailey Rae (June 27), Jeffrey Gaines (July 13), rap legends The Sugarhill Gang (Aug. 1), Jukebox the Ghost (Aug. 3) and Richard Thompson (Sept. 7) will take the stage at three different spots across the county.

"Our carefully crafted lineup of free concerts was created with our residents and families in mind," Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said.

The Sunset Jazz Series concerts take place on Monday nights at Wiggins Park in Camden, the Sundown Music Series takes place Wednesday nights at Haddon Lake Park inside the McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Concert Venue in Haddon Heights and the Twilight Concert Series takes place Thursday nights at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

The main event in the concert series takes place July 4th at Wiggins Park where the O'Jays will bring "For the Love of Money" and other hits to the Camden Waterfront ahead of Independence Day fireworks.

“Providing a full catalog of fun, free, and engaging activities to our residents for the summer has always been a priority,” Nash said.

The full lineup of summer concert artists and performance dates can be found on the Camden County website.