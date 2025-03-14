A celebration of mushrooms drawing people to a suburban Philadelphia town each fall is getting national recognition of being one of the best specialty food festivals in the country.

The annual Kennett Square Mushroom Festival is celebrating landing at No. 6 on USA Today's 10 Best Specialty Food Festivals.

What makes it so special?

"Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is known as the mushroom capital of the world, and the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival is a fungi-filled event that celebrates the region's rich mushroom growing heritage," USA Today 10 Best wrote. "With dishes like mushroom risotto, stuffed mushrooms, and mushroom soup, attendees can savor the earthy flavors of this versatile ingredient."

However, the festival goes beyond just tastes.

"Visitors can purchase a wide variety of mushrooms in an array of colors, shapes, and sizes. In addition to tastings, there are mushroom growing exhibits, cooking demonstrations, and a cute mushroom mascot wandering the grounds," USA Today wrote.

"We’re humbled and honored to be recognized," Mushroom Festival president Gina Puoci said. “But what makes the designation even more special is that we were voted by the public.”

Organizers of the two-day mushroom love fest note that the festival also gives back to local nonprofits -- giving $1.4 million over four decades.

The 40th edition of the Mushroom Festival is set for Sept. 6 and 7, 2025 in the heart of Kennett Square. Tickets cost $5 per person.

As for the best specialty food festival in the country (according to USA Today readers) keep driving past Kennett Square as Pittsburgh's Picklesburgh fest got top "dill"ing.