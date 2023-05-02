The Jonas Brothers have given the "Greenlight" to a world tour that will have them "Burnin' Up" the Wells Fargo Center this fall.

On Tuesday, the trio from New Jersey that recently released "Waffle House" announced a 35-date concert tour that has them playing stadiums and arenas from August through October. They promise to feature music from five albums on just one night.

For all you out there who are a "Sucker" for the Jonases, here are the ticket details to "Hold on" for to make sure you don't miss Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023:

When and Where Do Tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Sept. 21, 2023 Concert in Philadelphia Go on Sale?

"Jonas Brothers are using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets," Ticketmaster's website said.

Fans can register for an chance to buy tickets up until Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. Fans "who are selected" then will get an access code to buy tickets on Tuesday, May 9, according to a news release from Live Nation.

The Ticketmaster presale system has come under fire following the Taylor Swift ticket debacle, but has since worked better for other artists.

"Remember This" -- There will be other presale opportunities through Citi and Verizon Up starting on May 10, Live Nation said. Other presales will run through the week ahead of a "limited number of tickets" being put up for sale to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Good luck getting your chance to break through the ticket-buying "Walls" to see the Jonas Brothers.