John's Water Ice bringing South Philly flavor to Jersey Shore boardwalk

A South Philadelphia water ice favorite is expanding again -- this time to the Jersey Shore for the first time.

John's Water Ice announced on social media late last week plans to open a frozen treats shop along the Wildwood Boardwalk.

"Including the trucks John’s is now up to 6 locations with one more one the way," the water ice shop said in a Facebook post.

John's didn't reveal an opening date for the North Wildwood location at 2024 Boardwalk.

Generations of serving up water ice in South Philly and beyond

John Cardullo started the water ice shop in 1945, according to John's website. His grandson Anthony Cardullo continues the family legacy rooted at 7th and Christian streets in South Philly, where the four core flavors are lemon, cherry, chocolate and pineapple.