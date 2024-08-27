World's tallest ‘screamin' swing' coming to Hersheypark next summer

Calling all thrill seekers and candy lovers!

Hersheypark -- the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania -- has announced plans for its all-new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity attraction, the tallest "screamin' swing" in the world.

The new high-thrill pendulum attraction will feature a one-minute and 10-second mind-bending experience.

Riders will ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet, defy gravity at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour, and experience multiple zero gravity moments as they swing high above.

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be the newest candy to join the Herseyppark skyline, swinging above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of the park.

Guests will be invited to take pictures with the Twizzlers character, measure as a Twizzlers height category, and even ride in a Twizzlers-themed train on Candymonium hypercoaster.

“We continue to invest in attraction experiences that leverage unique Hershey brands, so we are thrilled to add a Twizzlers-branded Screamin’ Swing to our unmatched ride portfolio next summer,” Vice President of Hersheypark & Entertainment Operations Vikki Hultquist said in a news release. “Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds - the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our Park’s beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind.”

After debuting next year, the ride will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting.

For more information on Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, visit Hersheypark.com/explore-the-park/rides/twizzlers-twisted-gravity.